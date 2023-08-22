Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.56.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $270.34 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.67 and a 200-day moving average of $240.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

