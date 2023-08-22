Swiss National Bank Sells 57,200 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 484,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $22,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in CubeSmart by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 119,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CubeSmart by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,575,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in CubeSmart by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.95%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.