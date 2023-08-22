Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $34,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

