Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of FirstService worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FirstService by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FirstService by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $145.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.58. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

