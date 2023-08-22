Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Paylocity worth $32,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Paylocity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $83,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,242 shares of company stock worth $18,136,073. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $194.01 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $269.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.79.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

