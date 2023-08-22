AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 947,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,976,000 after acquiring an additional 275,528 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

AVB opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $216.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.99.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

