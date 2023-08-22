Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 222,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $404,291.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 57,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,631,175 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

Agree Realty stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.34%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

