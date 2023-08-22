Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,851.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTH opened at $133.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.64. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.43.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

