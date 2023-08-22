Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,298 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 96,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 28.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 376,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,830,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 665.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 94,905 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.7% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 48,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

