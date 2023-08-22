Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,804 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $11,024,640,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

