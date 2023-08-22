Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $395,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Global Payments
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Global Payments Price Performance
GPN stock opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.64.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Payments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Global Payments Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.
