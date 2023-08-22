Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after buying an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,007,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after buying an additional 797,113 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,816,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,022,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.73. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.87 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Newmark Group from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

