Pictet Asset Management SA Has $11.39 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,509 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $1,743,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Corning by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in Corning by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 64,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GLW opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Corning’s payout ratio is 153.42%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.