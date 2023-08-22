Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stock Position Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,770 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 599,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 250,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.4 %

AL opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.