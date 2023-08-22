Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

