Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,026 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 337.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 41.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

