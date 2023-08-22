Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

NYSE:FNV opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

