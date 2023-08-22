Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 840 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 41.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BTU opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.