Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.