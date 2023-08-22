Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 873,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,916 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $512.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VITL

About Vital Farms

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.