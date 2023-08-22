Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 25,277 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

