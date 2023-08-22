Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,026 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

