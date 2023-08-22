297,931 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 297,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 124,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Morphic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MORF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $52,928.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,107.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morphic news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 840 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $52,928.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at $878,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 3,597 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $205,172.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,387 shares of company stock worth $1,134,555 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MORF opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

