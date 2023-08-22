Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Gartner were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total transaction of $303,039.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,804. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $332.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

