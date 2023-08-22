Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,088 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.07% of Rollins worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Shares of ROL opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

