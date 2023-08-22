Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MAA opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $182.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.90.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

