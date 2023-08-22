Pictet Asset Management SA Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 271.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 197,916 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,864,000 after buying an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,669,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

