Pictet Asset Management SA Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,030 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in uniQure were worth $12,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QURE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $16,959,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in uniQure by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 266,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QURE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

QURE opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. uniQure has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.07.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $54,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850 over the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

