Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,873 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $342.59 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.63.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

