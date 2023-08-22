LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYB opened at $97.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

