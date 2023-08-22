Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Increased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 905.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 233,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.28.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $379.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.90 and a 200-day moving average of $335.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

