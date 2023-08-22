Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $130.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,828 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41,273.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,989,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after acquiring an additional 797,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.51%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

