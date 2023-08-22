10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $57.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TXG

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $548,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,005 shares in the company, valued at $51,820,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $548,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,769.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,910 shares of company stock worth $4,553,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $46.32 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.