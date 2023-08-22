Analysts Set Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Target Price at $171.20

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $183.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.78 and a 12 month high of $192.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,414 shares of company stock valued at $741,166. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

