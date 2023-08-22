Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $1.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

AGLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $0.35 to $0.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.57. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

