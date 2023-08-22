Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $54.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Essent Group stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. Essent Group has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $184,123.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 224,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,247,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,378.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $184,123.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 224,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,247,997.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,844 shares of company stock valued at $547,776. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

