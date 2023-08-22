Analysts Set Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Target Price at $3.07

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of ELROF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

