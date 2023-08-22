Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC increased their price objective on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.08.

Globant Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $175.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $232.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 86.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Globant by 22.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

