NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $490.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $458.82.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $469.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 244.62, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

