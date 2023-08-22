Morgan Stanley Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $27.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

