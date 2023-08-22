Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CPE opened at $36.94 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 261,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

