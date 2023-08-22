Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

