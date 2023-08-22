Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s (TSLX) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSLX. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,975,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,620,000 after purchasing an additional 81,518 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 926,977 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,791,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 79,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 72,216 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

