Zhihu (ZH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) will release its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Zhihu to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. On average, analysts expect Zhihu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZH opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $695.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.42. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 123.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 239,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.