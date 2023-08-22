Zhihu (ZH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) will release its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Zhihu to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. On average, analysts expect Zhihu to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zhihu Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ZH opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $695.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.42. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.
Zhihu Company Profile
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
