American Software (AMSWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect American Software to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. American Software has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Software Trading Down 0.1 %

American Software stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. American Software has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $370.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.76.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. American Software’s payout ratio is 146.67%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of American Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in American Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

