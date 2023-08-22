ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) will be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect ATRenew to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $418.17 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE RERE opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. ATRenew has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

