Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $757,683.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,343.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,303 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

