Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) will be releasing its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $120.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of BBW stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 37,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $757,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,343.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,303 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 692.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 240,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

