Dollar Tree (DLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) will issue its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 guidance at $0.79-0.89 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.73-6.13 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $141.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

