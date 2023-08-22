BEST (BEST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.76 million during the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.11%.
BEST Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE BEST opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.08.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
