BEST (BEST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BESTGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

BEST (NYSE:BESTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.76 million during the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.11%.

BEST Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE BEST opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

