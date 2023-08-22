BEST (BEST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.76 million during the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.11%.

BEST Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE BEST opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BEST Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

